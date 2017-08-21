LA Times Shakeup: Publisher, Editors Fired As Paper Refocuses Brand On DC Reporting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A shakeup Monday at the Los Angeles Times saw the paper’s editor/publisher and several other high-ranking editors ousted amid plans to bring in former Yahoo and Fox exec as the new publisher.

Ross Levinsohn, 54, former interim CEO and head of Global Media at Yahoo! and former president of Fox Interactive Media at Fox, will replace Davan Maharaj, who has served as the paper’s editor and publisher since last March and

and had worked at the paper since 1989, according to The Times.

Also fired were Managing Editor Marc Duvoisin, Deputy Managing Editor for digital media Megan Garvey and Assistant Managing Editor for investigations Matt Doig, the paper reported.

Justin Dearborn, CEO of The Times’ Chicago-based parent company, tronc, released a statement hailing Ross as a “visionary and innovative executive”.

According to Dearborn, The Times is looking to step up its investment in Washington, D.C., along with making inroads into Asia and South America.

In a statement released by tronc, Levinsohn called the paper “a beacon of journalism and one of the most important voices in media.”

“I look forward to working with the talented teams to expand our footprint, advance tronc’s digital transformation and further cement our role as a trusted source of news and information,” he said. “We have global ambitions for this brand, and I believe the Los Angeles Times has the potential to further expand and deepen its societal and cultural impact regionally, nationally and around the world.”

But Dearborn added that Levinson “isn’t coming in to manage further down-sizing.”

Jim Kirk, tronc’s senior vice president of strategic initiatives and publisher and editor-in-chief of the Chicago Sun-Times until last week, was named The Times’ interim executive editor. He is expected to work with Levinsohn in the search for a permanent editor-in-chief.

