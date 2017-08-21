Riverside Police Release Photos Of 2 Men Accused Of Killing Good Samaritan

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Police Monday released photos of two men suspected of killing a good Samaritan, who was trying to help a stranger in downtown Riverside.

Adam Valles, 28, of Bloomington, died Thursday after being on life support for five days.

The father of two was with family members on Aug. 12 when he came out of the Hideaway Cafe, adjacent to the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, about 2 a.m. and walked into a brawl, according to police.

Witnesses said three to four people were attacking a lone man on the sidewalk, pummeling him.

When Valles tried to help the victim, one of the suspects attacked him too and knocked him to the ground. A second man then hit Valles as he tried to get up, causing his head to hit the pavement.

Passers-by and a security surveillance camera mounted on a storefront captured part of the assault.

One suspect is described as a clean-cut black or Hispanic man in his mid-20s, with a medium height and build. He was wearing a light-blue, short-sleeved button-down shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

The other man is Hispanic, about 5-foot-7 with a thin build and longer black hair on top, but cropped in the back and shaved around the ears. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a necklace and gray skinny jeans with dark-colored shoes.

Valles’ wife, Johana Cordova Valles, described her late husband as a “peacemaker” who always tried to help people in distress.

She started a GoFundMe account to help raise money to cover hospital bills, but that changed to a fundraiser to offset funeral expenses last week.

“Adam is a great husband and an amazing father, he always put others needs before his own,” Mrs. Valles said on the GoFundMe page.

Anyone who knows anything about the suspects or their whereabouts is urged to call Riverside police at (951) 353-7213.