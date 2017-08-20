Rancho Santa Margarita No-Hit In 16-0 Little League Loss

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA (CBSLA.com) — The all-star team from the Santa Margarita National Little League suffered its first loss of the summer Sunday — and it was a big one.
Tje team lost 16-0 and to add insult to injury, they were also no-hit by their North State Little counterparts.
League.
The loss in the modified double-elimination tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania puts Rancho Santa Margarita-based Santa Margarita in a must-win situation Monday when it faces the all-star team from the Holbrook
Little League.
The loser will be eliminated while the winner will play Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s game between the Northwest Region champion, the Walla Walla Valley all-stars, and the New England champion, the all-star team from the Fairfield American Little League.
Santa Margarita was 17-0 in its five tournaments before Sunday, including a 9-0 victory over the all-star team from the Walla Walla Valley Little League in round one play on Friday.
The game was called after five innings because of the mercy rule. North State had 18 hits off four Santa Margarita pitchers. All but one of North State’s 13 players had at least one hit.
Santa Margarita was held to two base runners. Bobby Gray walked with one out in the fourth and Nick Haddad walked with one out in the fifth. Gray was the only Santa Margarita runner to advance to second as he went to second on a passed ball by North State catcher Jacob Calder.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)
One Comment