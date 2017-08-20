Stars Tweet Condolences Amid Passing Of Comedy Legend Jerry Lewis

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Condolences are pouring in via social media amid the passing of Jerry Lewis on Sunday.
I realize I may be late with all this but all know is,losing Dick Gregory & Jerry Lewis is a gain 4 heaven, but big loss for comedy
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017
Jerry Lewis passed today,millions around the world loved him,millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017
One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis pic.twitter.com/h3ODZgZjAa
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 20, 2017
Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 20, 2017
Sad to read about the passing of Jerry Lewis. We met when we both received honorary degrees from Emerson in '93; how he made me laugh! RIP. pic.twitter.com/fNKcEyXFXK
— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 20, 2017
And the defiant healing and revealing power of laughter loses another titan. RIP Jerry Lewis https://t.co/P3LtOI8i0M
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 20, 2017
How did my life get good enough that Jerry Lewis would smile at me? And how sad to lose him. pic.twitter.com/taPhl1utzO
— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017
Jerry Lewis just died. When I met him, I feel apart, just sobbed. I guess it's time for that again.
— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017
We lost one of the great ones today…possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigan… https://t.co/Baob4Gn29E pic.twitter.com/dmkjsDlPHi
— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) August 20, 2017