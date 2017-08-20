24 Hours Away, And Counting: The Total Solar Eclipse Is Almost Here

GRIFFITH PARK (CBSLA.com) — Thousands are expected to head over to the Griffith Observatory Monday to view the much-anticipated solar eclipse.
The celestial event – which occurs when the moon blocks the path of the sun’s rays to Earth – is the first total eclipse in the U.S. in about 40 years.
Los Angeles is expected to experience 70 percent of the partial eclipse Monday morning.
Around 9:05 a.m., there will be some view of the eclipse with the maximum eclipse visible at 10:21 a.m.
The partial eclipse will end by 11:45 a.m. in LA.
“The number one rule for safe eclipse viewing is don’t improvise. If you don’t know, don’t chance it,” said one expert. “It’s not worth it. You really can damage your eyes.”
For those without eclipse shades, experts suggest taking two pieces of paper, place a pinhole on one sheet, and place the other sheet on the ground.
Then, let the sun go through the pinhole and watch the different phases of the eclipse indirectly from that piece of paper on the ground.
For more on eclipse shades, click here.
