Caught On Video: Mustang Slams Into Illegal Car Show Spectators In Bellflower

BELLFLOWER (CBSLA.com) – LA Sheriff’s Deputies are hoping the public can lead them to the drivers involved in an illegal street racing show at a Kmart parking lot in Bellflower.

Cellphone video captured one vehicle — a Mustang — losing control and then slamming into the crowd.

CBS 2’s Joy Benedict spoke to a woman who lives across the street. She heard the commotion but didn’t see the crash.

“It was horrible,” said Raquel Bermejo after viewing the video.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Hundreds of people were gathered inside the parking lot for the illegal car show. Vehicles were doing donuts and burnouts — and the sounds echoed through the area.

Tire marks were evident all over the place.

“Obviously there’s people who dont follow the rules and really have no respect for other peoples property,” said shopper Diane Knieling.

“It is frightening because you never know where you are going to be safe,” said shopper Doris Caston.

Despite the car slamming into people, the LA County Sheriff’s Department says they did not receive one call about the incident. No major injuries were reported — but that doesn’t mean no one was injured.

Robert Bodner of Norwalk said he has little sympathy for people who might have been hurt.

“You’re gonna stand that close to where they’re doing that no barriers no safety? Then you get what you get,” Rodner said.

The Mustang clearly knocked people down. It appears the car might have first hit a metal car corral limiting the injuries and possibly saving lives.

As the Mustang driver started to back up, some in the crowd got angry and began throwing things at the vehicle. They also kicked the car. Witnesses said the man drove away and the crowd scattered.

Bemejo said the loud races happen every month. She said she hoped no one was seriously hurt in the accident but hopes the car enthusiasts learn from what happened and don’t come back.