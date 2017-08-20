Best Things To Do This Week In Orange County – August 21

(Credit: Kait McKay Photography)

The highlight this week is the solar eclipse that has been on everyone’s minds for months. But beyond this stellar natural event, there are also chances to customize a new pair of shows, make your own kokedama, listen to some soothing surf tunes or visit the new Table of Dignity at the Orange County fairgrounds. Then, during the weekend, celebrate National Dog Day with Barks & Brews or sip “sungria” while you paint at SOCO.

Monday, August 21

(Credit: )

Great American Eclipse Viewing Party

University of California, Irvine

Aldrich Park

Irvine, CA 92697

(949) 824-6506

ps.uci.edu

Many local colleges, including Cal State Fullerton and Santa Ana College, are hosting viewing events for Monday morning’s solar eclipse, but the one at UCI will probably be the biggest. Deemed the Great American Eclipse Viewing Party, the event—hosted by the university’s Department of Physics & Astronomy—will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Expect to find a variety of eclipse-related activities as well as telescopes and eclipse glasses for use throughout the event. There will also be a team of experts on site to answer questions about the process. The moon will block part of the sun from approximately 9:06 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., with a peak happening around 10:22 a.m.

Tuesday, August 22

(Credit: Blue Flame Events)

Feetz on the Streetz

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

901 South Coast Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(800) 503-8823

www.tour.feetz.com

Feetz is going on tour, stopping their bright aqua van outside of the Costa Mesa DSW shoe store for one day only. The van, a pivotal part of Feetz on the Streetz, is home to the tools that are necessary for making the brand’s special custom shoes. Crafted sustainably with no water or waste, these shoes are great for the environment. They are also customized to fit your foot perfectly before being created with a 3D printer—right there on the spot. Stop by on Tuesday to snag a pair of your very own, or simply to watch them print shoes for others. On Wednesday, the van will make an additional O.C. stop at the Buena Park Downtown mall.

Wednesday, August 23

(Credit: Roger’s Gardens)

Kokedama Workshop

Roger’s Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Road

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 640-5800

www.rogersgardens.com

Join the Roger’s Gardens visual creative director Aimee Goodwin and horticulturist Kathleen Nestell for a lesson in how to make these impressive pieces of Japanese garden art. Goodwin and Nestell will guide visitors through the process of crafting these unique moss balls, offering step-by-step instructions on how to wrap the plant’s root systems in moss and bind them with string to hide the evidence. Each participant will receive enough materials to make three of their own kokedamas: one bromeliad and two indoor plants. Also included arethe moss, string and soil. These perfectly beautiful displays make a unique addition to any backyard garden, but they can also be used for great gifts.

Thursday, August 24

(Credit: Bella Terra)

See Kerry & The Surftones

Bella Terra

7777 Edinger Avenue

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

(714) 897-2533

www.bellaterra-hb.com

As part of the Celebrate Summer Concert Series at the Bella Terra shopping and entertainment complex, local acts have been performing in the center’s amphitheater throughout the month of August. Thursday marks the final show of the series, featuring Kerry & The Surftones. The show will run from 6 to 8 p.m., filled with some of the best surf tunes and 60s jams that the group has to offer. The band has been around since 1980, becoming one of the most sought-after bands of their genre in Southern California. Peet’s Coffee will support the event by offering free samples of their coffee to visitors during the show.

Friday, August 25

(Credit: OC Fair & Event Center)

Table of Dignity Unveiling

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 708-1500

www.ocfair.com

On Friday morning at 10 a.m., the OC Fair & Event Center will unveil the Table of Dignity for the first time. This public art installation serves as a memorial to the state’s agricultural workers, who helped make California what it is today. Pass through one of the two large-scale entry portal made of rammed earth to find a central sculptural table made of a large boulder and a tree slab surrounded by a perimeter bench made of timber. They are also growing a grape arbor over the top of the exhibition for shade. The table is meant to represent the food that has been placed on our tables thanks to these workers. Located at the east end of Centennial Farm, the project honors the contributions of these workers on local prosperity.

Saturday, August 26

(Credit: Kait McKay Photography)

Barks & Brews

Outlets at San Clemente

101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa

San Clemente, CA 92672

(949) 535-2323

www.outletsatsanclemente.com

Saturday is National Dog Day, and there’s no better place for dog lovers to celebrate than with Barks & Brews at the Outlets at San Clemente. The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. and, although it’s free to attend, proceeds from activities and libations will benefit the Pet Project Foundation. As you schmooze with other dog owners and their pets, sip on cold brews from local craft breweries or enjoy dinner from a food truck. There will be free dog treats on site as well as dog-friendly vendors. Additionally, guests can take photos in a photo booth, enjoy live entertainment or even participate in a dog costume contest.

Sunday, August 27

(Credit: Chuck Jones Center for Creativity)

Sungria

Chuck Jones Center for Creativity

3321 Hyland Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(949) 660-7793

www.chuckjonescenter.org

On this sunny summer Sunday, head to SOCO’s own Chuck Jones Center for Creativity from 2 to 5 p.m. for an exciting event. Sungria, deemed a palate and palette experience that will delight the senses, combines many wonderful things in a celebration of Spain. Sip “sungria” and enjoy the tastes of tapas as you gain instruction from teaching artist Denise Dion-Scoyni who will lead guests as they paint a creation of their own. Whether you draw inspiration from Spanish artists like Dali, Picasso and Goya or from Chuck Jones himself, Dion-Scoyni will help guide you. Included in the price of the event are drinks and appetizers in addition to the canvas, paint and teacher instruction. Proceeds will benefit the center’s educational programs.

Byline: Ashley Ryan is an Orange County native that loves traveling, live music and photography. She works as an editor at Firebrand Media, blogs at Pure Wander and writes for a variety of publications including Newport Beach Magazine and Laguna Beach Magazine.