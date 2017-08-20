Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles – August 21

(Credit: Coastal Luxury Management)

Once again Los Angeles offers endless ways to enjoy your week, starting of course with Monday’s solar eclipse. It’s hard to compare with history being made, but the rest of the week offers tributes to both a super hero creator, and the city’s residents who’ve made downtown’s Grand Park a great place to be. A new afternoon tea service, the return of the Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival, Culver City’s Fiesta Ballona, and a play about a play-within-a-play, finish the week strong with fun things to do.

Monday, August 21, 2017

Watch the Solar Eclipse

Various Locations

Today is the day of the much anticipated total eclipse of the sun. Hopefully you’ve tracked down a good pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses and are ready to experience something the U.S. hasn’t seen since 1979. Since L.A. is further south, we’ll only get to see about 70% of the sun being blocked, but it’s still worth stepping outside at 10:21am and experiencing the rare occurrence. Be sure to check out our guide on Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Los Angeles for the best places to view it.

(Credit: Lee Family Trust )

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Extraordinary: Stan Lee

Saban Theatre

8440 Wilshire Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

missioncontrolgroup.com/home/extraordinary-stan-lee

A star-studded tribute to comic book king Stan Lee will be broadcast to over 180 theaters tonight, but if you’re in L.A., you can see it live. Celebrities like David Hasselhoff, Morgan Spurlock, Tom Bergeron, Lou Ferrigno, and more are coming out to pay homage to the pop culture icon. Along with host Chris Hardwick, they’ll discuss his influence and inspiration on their lives and the world at large. The public event has general admission tickets, as well VIP tickets, which are pretty pricey, but include a meet-and-greet, tons of sweet swag, and an exclusive after party.

(Credit: Sam Comen)

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Grand Park’s Big L.A. Portrait Gallery

Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

grandparkla.org/biglaportraitgallery

Grand Park is celebrating its 5th anniversary, and as part of that celebration the park is paying tribute to the Angelinos who have made it their own. One hundred images of residents across the county by 10 L.A. photographers will be projected from sundown to midnight onto the south wall of the L.A. County Hall of Records building. Images ranging from local parishioners to ranch cowboys will offer a glimpse into the diverse communities that make up our great city. The exhibit runs through September 4th.

(Credit: FSLA)

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Enjoy Afternoon Tea Service

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

300 S Doheny Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 273-2222

www.fourseasons.com

Whether you’re playing hooky from work, or just looking for an excuse to treat yourself, the new Tea Service at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills is the perfect way to spend the afternoon. Two services are offered in the Windows Lounge from 2:00pm – 5:00pm: the Signature Afternoon Tea, and the Luxury Afternoon Tea. Both are inspired by traditional English-style tea service, and offer menus of freshly brewed Rishi loose leaf teas, snackable items like honey and cranberry scones with lemon curd, and optional wine pairings.

(Credit: Coastal Luxury Management)

Friday, August 25, 2017

Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival

Various Locations

www.lafw.com

L.A.’s premiere food and wine festival is back with some of the world’s most prestigious wines and an incredible lineup of celebrity chefs. Seven “Power Lunches” will happen all over the city today, including a lunch with a host of notable names at Michael’s in Santa Monica, Craft LA in Century City, and Ivory on Sunset. Tonight will also feature a Friday Night Market on Grand Ave. – offering an abundance of tastings using seasonally inspired ingredients and free-flowing wine. The festival continues through the weekend with Grand Tastings both days, and a special LIVE on Grand event with 30 chefs and 100 wines, hosted by Tyler Florence and Wyclef Jean Saturday.

(Credit: City of Culver City )

Saturday, August 26, 2017

Fiesta La Ballona

Veterans Park

4117 Overland Ave.

Culver City, CA 90230

www.fiestalaballona.org

Culver City’s “Party in the Park” is back with carnival rides and games, petting zoo, pony rides, and tons of live performances. Over 100 booths will be manned by local organizations, including artisan works for sale and various vendors. Food trucks and a food court will be set up to feed hungry fairgoers, and a beer and wine garden is ready quench your thirst. Admission is free and the fiesta runs Friday – Sunday.

(Credit: Ian Flanders )

Sunday, August 27, 2017

“Trouble in Mind”

Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Topanga, CA 90290

(310) 455-3723

www.theatricum.com

Terraced into a rustic hillside sits Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum theater. Tonight the outdoor amphitheatre hosts “Trouble in Mind,” a scathing yet funny drama dealing with the interracial politics happening during rehearsals for an integrated theater company’s production of an anti-lynching drama. During rehearsals of the play-within-a-play, the show’s African American playwright and leading lady must decide what compromises they will make to succeed in the biz.

Byline: Article by Kellie Fell



