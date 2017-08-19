The VW Bus Is Back And Now It’s Electric

Pebble Beach (CBSLA.com) — Volkswagen announced today that the VW Microbus, the beloved van popular in the Sixties, will be making a comeback in 2022.
The first VW Bus sold in the United States in 1950 and VW makers hope the new vehicle will “spark a new generation of Microbus fans.”
Volkswagen executives made the announcement at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Saturday. They believe the new fully electric vehicle will “tap in to the spirit and vibe that made the VW Microbus such an iconic vehicle – whether with Hippies and families in the Sixties or Surfer Dudes and Van Lifers today.”
The German automaker first showed the I.D. Buzz car at the Detroit Show in early 2017.
“After the presentations at the global motor shows in Detroit and Geneva, we received a large number of letters and emails from customers who said, ‘please build this car’,” Volkswagen CEO Dr Herbert Diess says. “The Microbus has long been part of the California lifestyle. Now we’re bringing it back by reinventing it as an electric vehicle.”
Along with a minibus version for passengers, Volkswagen says it will also offer an I.D. Buzz Cargo to haul freight. The new electric vehicles will be available in the United States, Europe and China.