Trout, Valbuena Each Hit 2 HRs As Angels Beat Orioles 5-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mike Trout and Luis Valbuena each hit two home runs off Kevin Gausman, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 on Saturday night for their eighth win in 10 games.

Trout homered in the first and third innings, and Valbuena connected in the second and fourth to give Los Angeles a four-run lead.

It marked the second straight night in which the Angels got all their runs via the long ball. In the series opener, Los Angeles homered five times in a 9-7 defeat.

Trout went deep Friday night, too, and now has 26 home runs. He has six seasons with at least 25, tied with Tim Salmon for most in franchise history.

It was Trout’s first multihomer game of the season and ninth of his career.

JC Ramirez (11-10) allowed one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings before leaving with right forearm tightness. In his last start against the Orioles, the right-hander gave up six runs in seven innings on Aug. 7.

