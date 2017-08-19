Powerball Jackpot Soars To At Least $650 Million

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — No ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball draw so the $530 million jackpot soars to at least $650 million.
Lottery officials know when the jackpot goes over $300 million lottery fever grips the city and the country.It is possible for the Wednesday jackpot to far exceed $700 million.
The winning numbers in Saturday’s draw were 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and the Powerball is 13.
One ticket in California matched 5/5 numbers, save for the Powerball. That lucky ticket holder will pocket $1 million.
That ticket was purchased at Vercher’s Liquor Store, 12020 S. Central Avenue in Los Angeles.
The $2 Powerball game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
For more information about Powerball, go to the California Lottery site, or the official Powerball site.