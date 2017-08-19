Gonzalez, 4 pitchers Lead Dodgers Past Tigers, 3-0

DETROIT (AP) — Adrian Gonzalez’s seventh-inning single broke a scoreless tie and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday.

The win was the Dodgers’ sixth in a row and 21st in 24 games. Detroit has lost six straight and 12 of 14.

Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger left the game in the seventh inning. He rolled his right ankle in the sixth while catching a fly ball from Nicholas Castellanos. Yasiel Puig hit for him the next inning. Bellinger is listed as day-to-day.

Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched five innings, allowing three hits and walking four while striking out four. He needed 89 pitches to get through five innings, and was replaced by eventual winner Ross Stripling (3-4).

Brandon Morrow and Kenley Jansen finished off the shutout, with Jansen pitching the ninth for his 33rd save.

Tigers starter Michael Fulmer (10-11) gave up an unearned run, three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out six.

The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs in the third, but Ryu struck out Miguel Cabrera with three pitches on the outside corner. Ryu struck out Justin Upton to end the fifth with a runner in scoring position.

The first run of the game came after Castellanos whiffed on a popup by Curtis Granderson for a two-base error with two outs in the seventh. Fulmer walked Yasmani Grandal and Gonzalez followed with an RBI single to right.

Alex Wilson walked Chase Utley to start the eighth, and Chris Taylor followed with a single. Corey Seager grounded into a 4-6-3 double play, with Utley moving to third, and Justin Turner singled up the middle to make it 2-0.

Grandal homered off Shane Greene in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Yu Darvish (back tightness) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 17. Manager Dave Roberts said the move was precautionary, and that Darvish will miss one start before returning to the rotation next weekend.

Tigers: OF JaCoby Jones started in center after being recalled from Triple-A Toledo when RHP Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) went on the 10-day disabled list.

WELCOME TO THE DODGERS

Granderson received an ovation when he came to bat for the first time as a Dodger, even though it was a road game. He played his first six seasons in Detroit and remains popular in the Motor City, even thought he was traded to the Yankees after the 2009 season.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (11-4, 3.76) will start the series finale for the Dodgers, and will be facing Detroit for the first time. He is 7-1 in his last nine starts with a 2.44 ERA.

Tigers: RHP Justin Verlander (8-8, 4.11) makes his 42nd career interleague start on Sunday. He’s 29-5 against National League opponents, one win behind Bartolo Colon for the most among active pitchers.

