Family Fears San Francisco Man Among 13 Killed In Barcelona Terror Attack

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSLA.com/AP) — A 42-year-old San Francisco man may be among the 13 people killed in the attacks in Barcelona, his family confirmed Friday.

Jared Tucker of Lafayette has been listed as missing and hasn’t been found among the 120 injured. In an interview Friday, Tucker’s father, Dan Tucker, told CBS San Francisco that his family received a text from his son’s wife — Heidi Nunes — that indicated his son may have been killed.

“We got a text from her” Dan Tucker said. “It indicated that the conversation with the (Spanish) officials had more to do with identification than it did with health or possibly an injury. So we haven’t gotten anything absolutely confirmed but the general feeling is that Jared didn’t make it.”

In remarks to State Department staff on Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed an American had died in the attack and expressed condolences to the victim’s family, but did not identify the victim as Tucker. Tillerson confirmed a second American had suffered minor injuries as well.

Tucker and his wife, Heidi Nunes-Tucker, were celebrating their honeymoon in Barcelona, his sister, Tina Luke, told the Associated Press. She said they married a year ago and then saved up for the trip.

Tucker’s wife told a media outlet they were having drinks at a patio when her husband said he was going to the bathroom. Moments later, the attack occurred, and she was unable to locate her husband after that.

Diana Gray, a neighbor of the couple in Lafayette, California told the AP they were happy, loving and had a lot of friends.

The state department confirmed a second American suffered a minor wound in the attack as well.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)