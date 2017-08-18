2 Women Shot By Pellet Gun On Hollywood Boulevard

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are investigating after two women were shot with a pellet gun approximately 20 minutes apart Thursday night in Hollywood.

At around 9:48 p.m., a woman was struck by a pellet gun near a McDonald’s in the 6700 block of Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles police report.

At 10:10 p.m., a second woman was shot in the leg while standing in front of the Disney Store in the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Neither was seriously hurt.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

