Orioles Outslug Angels 9-7 In Game With 10 Home Runs, 3 By Machado

BALTIMORE (AP) — Manny Machado capped a three-homer night with a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 on Friday night in a game that featured 10 home runs.

Machado hit his seventh career slam off Keynan Middleton (4-1), who entered with two on and one out in the ninth. After Tim Beckham singled to load the bases, Machado hit a drive far over the center-field wall to give the Orioles their first lead.

Machado also hit a two-run homer in the third and a solo shot in the fifth to finish with seven RBIs.

Albert Pujols set the tone for the game in the first inning with a milestone homer off Jeremy Hellickson. There would be plenty more long balls on a steamy night at Camden Yards, five by each team.

Pujols’ two-run drive was the 609th of his career, tied with Sammy Sosa for eighth on the all-time list. Pujols and Sosa now share the distinction of hitting more home runs that any other foreign-born player.

After Pujols and Kole Calhoun connected in succession in the first inning, C.J. Cron and Kaleb Cowart homered in the second for a 5-0 lead. The Orioles used homers by Mark Trumbo, Machado and Caleb Joseph and cut the gap to a run before a two-run drive by Mike Trout made it 7-4 in the fifth.

All five L.A. home runs came off Hellickson, the first time the right-hander yielded more than three in a game.

Darren O’Day (4-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

LUCKY FRIDAY

The Orioles lost 10 straight games on Friday since June 2 before rallying in this one.

DELAYED DEBUT

Orioles Rule 5 pick Anthony Santander played in his first major league game, going 1 for 4 with a fine diving catch in right field. He was on the disabled list with a strained forearm from March 30 through Wednesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: LF Cameron Maybin was held out with a knee issue. “He’s ok. His knee was just a little bit stiff,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

Orioles: 1B Chris Davis was feeling ill and did not play. … SS J.J. Hardy (wrist) took batting practice and could start his rehabilitation assignment on Monday or Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Angels: JC Ramirez (10-10, 4.26 ERA) starts Saturday night. He gave up a grand slam to Manny Machado last week and has a 7.27 ERA in his career against Baltimore.

Orioles: Kevin Gausman (9-8, 5.08 ERA) has lost once in 10 starts since June 21, against the Angels last Wednesday night.

