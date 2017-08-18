Gov. Brown Commutes 9 Lengthy Prison Sentences

Jerry Brown commuted nine sentences, including that of a former prostitute convicted with her abusive pimp of first-degree murder.
Filed Under: California Prisons, Jerry Brown, Sentencing
FILE -- In this picture taken on June 8, 2017, California Governor Jerry Brown speaks during an energy policy conference in Beijing. (FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown has commuted the lengthy prison sentences of nine inmates serving time for violent crimes, including a former prostitute convicted with her abusive pimp of first-degree murder.

She and five other convicted murderers were among those who received commutations Friday.

Seven of the nine inmates must still persuade state parole authorities they are fit for release.

Brown has granted 18 applications to shorten prison sentences since he returned to office in January 2011. He commuted one sentence in the eight years he served as governor from 1975 to 1983, according to Brown’s office.

The governor’s office says inmates who display exemplary behavior can ask the governor to reduce their prison sentences.

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger commuted 10 sentences from November 2003 until he left office in January 2011.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch