Fontana Siblings Arrested In Spree Of Smash-And-Grab Car Burglaries

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) – A Fontana brother and sister suspected of a series of car break-ins over a period of several months were caught during a tracking operation by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s investigators.
Sandrina Garcia, 23, and Francisco Garcia, 19, were taken into custody Thursday afternoon at Valley Boulevard and Sierra Avenue in Fontana, the sheriff’s department reports.
The operation stemmed from several smash-and-grab burglaries in the Kilkare Road and Highway 38 area of Mountain Home. Investigators placed tracking equipment in a parked car as bait.
At about 2:16 p.m. Thursday, the tracking device was activated. Officers responded and followed the stolen items to a car occupied by Francisco and Sandrina, who were arrested.
The SBSD reports that earlier in the day, the siblings conducted smash-and-grab burglaries on three vehicles in a picnic area at Kilkare Road and Thurman Flats in Mountain Home.
Stolen property from previous burglaries — including purses, jewelry and gift cards — were found in their home.
Anyone with information on the case should call sheriff’s detectives at 909-918-2305.