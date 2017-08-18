Dodgers Land Mets Slugger Curtis Granderson

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The LA Dodgers announced that they have acquired Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson and cash considerations in exchange for a players to be named later or cash considerations.
Granderson comes to the Dodgers with lots of playoff experience. He’s been a leadoff hitter, clean-up hitter and gives the Dodgers a great clubhouse presence to boot.
Granderson, 36, has a .254 career batting average with 312 home runs and 853 RBI in 1,760 games in 14 Major League seasons with the Tigers (2004-09), Yankees (2010-13) and Mets (2014-17). The three-time All-Star (2009, ’11, ’12) and 2011 Silver Slugger.
He is also well-known in baseball circles for his charity work in New York and his native Chicago. He won the 2016 Roberto Clemente Award for his community work.
Defensively, Granderson has appeared 1,246 games in center field, 445 games in right field and 59 games in left field. He’s also played in 51 postseason games, tied for the 14th most among active players.
Granderson has posted a .276/.399/.603 slashline in his last 71 games since May 21, going 55-for-199 with 40 runs, 13 doubles, two triples, 16 homers and 38 RBI in that span. Overall, he’s batting .228 with 19 home runs and 52 RBI in 111 games with the Mets, including a .282 mark with runners in scoring position.
The Mets, who went to the World Series two years ago, are on a rebuild having recently traded Lucas Duda, Neil Walker, Jay Bruce and Addison Reed.
To make room on the 40-man roster, Los Angeles designated right-hander Dylan Floro for assignment. Floro, 26, was claimed from the Cubs on Aug. 4 and appeared in three games with Triple-A Oklahoma City.