92-Year-Old Man Pleads No Contest To Killing His Wife On Valentine’s Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a 92-year-old Los Angeles man pleaded no contest Friday to killing his wife on Valentine’s Day earlier this year, the Los Angeles County D.A.’s Office announced.
Carven Nathaniel Kendrick pleaded open to one count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted the special allegation of use of a firearm. The open plea means a sentence was not negotiated with the District Attorney’s Office.
Deputy D.A. Saeed Teymouri with the Family Violence Division prosecuted the case.
Kendrick shot and killed his 72-year-old wife, Jenell Kendrick, on Feb. 14 during a dispute at their home on the 1700 block of West 60th Street.
Sentencing is set for Nov. 20 when he faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in state prison.