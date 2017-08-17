How About A Bird’s Eye View Of The Solar Eclipse?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — You don’t have to stay grounded for the upcoming Great American Solar Eclipse on Monday. There are plenty of opportunities to see it while in the sky.
Rotor F-X is one of the companies offering aerial tours on the big day.
Claudia Jakabs helps with operation and says they’ll fly passengers to local landmarks.
“The Hollywood sign, we’ll take you to Dodger Stadium, Griffith Park, you can go down to the beach and see Santa Monica Pier,” Jakabs said.
If you can’t lift off for the eclipse there are a number watch parties on the ground
Aside from Griffith Observatory you can head to the following free gatherings:
- L.A. State Historic Park
- Caltech
- California Science Center
- Mount Wilson Observatory
- King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas and
- Various L.A. County libraries.
The Southland is not along the path of totality—-the diagonal line from coast to coast where the moon completely blocks the sun, but we should be able to see close to 70 percent of the eclipse.
And if the weather cooperates… the view will be out of this world.
A DASH bus will leave the Vermont and Sunset Metro station for Griffith Park the night of the eclipse to help cut down on traffic.