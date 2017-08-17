Shooting Leads To SWAT Standoff In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — There were three different crime scenes in a Long Beach neighborhood Thursday night.
As KCAL9/CBS2’s Tom Wait reports, a driver of a truck was shot. The victim was so injured he could only make it a few blocks before driving his truck into a parked car. Police said he could not be saved.
“They found that the actual shooting incident happened on the 900 block of Dayman where we found evidence of a shooting,” said Long Beach Police Department Sgt. Brad Johnson. “We went over there and contained that crime scene.”
Investigators said that the clues at both scenes led them to believe the gunman was holed up in a home in the same neighborhood. The SWAT team was called in and officers swarmed the home.
“Once the SWAT was on scene they shot tear gas into the house,” said Johnson. “A female exited the residence.”
Not much is known about the victim. He was in a truck marked with a California Conservation Corps logo. According to their website the group was created to hire at-risk youth ages 18 to 25. It’s not clear if the victim was part of the group.
Wait reports that the standoff appeared to have ended Thursday night. It’s not clear who police found inside. They questioned the woman they found. It’s not clear she is facing any charges.