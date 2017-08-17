Pimp Used Chino Medical Building As Brothel, Deputies Say

CHINO (CBSLA.com) – A 39-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested Wednesday, accused of using a commercial medical building in Chino as a brothel.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports that Luis Flores Lopez advertised prostitution services on Backpage.com for multiple victims based out of a building in the 12500 block of 10th Street.
On Wednesday, the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force conducted surveillance at the building and then raided it. Two victims were rescued, SBSD reports.
Lopez was apprehended inside and booked on felony charges of pimping and pandering. Detectives believe he was the primary suspect responsible for running the human trafficking operation.
Two suspects who were there to pay for sex were also arrested, SBSD said.
Lopez is being held at the West Valley Detention Center on $100,000 bail.