OJ Simpson Pop-Up Museum To Open In Chinatown

CHINATOWN (CBSLA.com) — The white Ford Bronco has returned.
As CBS2’s Jo Kwon reports, an OJ Simpson museum is opening at a Chinatown gallery.
The white Bronco sitting right outside the museum is not the actual vehicle OJ was in during the 1994 chase — just the same year and model.
“It’s just so iconic,” says Adam Papagan, the man behind the pop-up museum.
He grew up in Brentwood — the center of the Simpson murder case.
“So I’ve always felt a fascination with it,” Papagan says.
Two years ago he turned his fascination into a business — The OJ Tour, taking tourists to the crime scene and other spots.
He started collecting Simpson stuff.
“The weirdest thing in here — we have three different OJ board games,” he says.
The board games include a Trivial Pursuit-like game; Squeeze The Juice, where you play as OJ’s defense team and try to drain him of his money; and OJopoly, the OJ version of Monopoly.
Of course there’s some love for the gloves.
There’s also sports memorabilia — some signed.
The pop-up museum will be open Friday through Aug. 22. Tickets cost $5 at the door and $4 online.
One Comment