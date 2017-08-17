Health Department Finds No Evidence Of Alleged Rat On Video Invading Popular Burger Chain

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Video of what appears to be a rat in the window of Original Tommy’s Hamburgers in Long Beach has gone viral, but officials have found no infestation.

It’s not known yet if the cell phone footage posted on Facebook was real or staged. But for some customers–one look was enough.

“Spur of the moment loss of appetite,” Lars Henderson said.

“Where were you guys before I ordered,” Tom Russell said. “Obviously I won’t be back in the near future….that’s pretty compelling evidence.”

Because of the video, the health department showed up Thursday. A new inspection report with Thursday’s date was posted in the window. The only violation the health department found had to do with sanitizing and washing utensils.

“It doesn’t really bother me especially since the health dept’s been checking it out,” John DiFranco said

Tommy’s said they don’t know if the video is fake. In a statement the vice president of operations said:

“Our Long Beach restaurant received the letter grade A from the local health department. On Wednesday, August 17, 2017, the health department did an inspection and did not find any evidence of infestation, therefore the restaurant still has the highest rating of letter grade A.”

Tommy’s management says every month they have a company that comes out to clear the area and prevent rats. The health department says it will come out to the restaurant again to make sure the area is clear of rats.