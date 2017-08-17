Man, 56, Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Relatives In 2003

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have formally charged a 56-year-old Orange County man with sexually assaulting two young relatives in Lake Forest in 2003.
Robert Earl Corns was scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
Officials said he sexually assaulted the two relatives — a boy and a girl — when both were about 6-7 years old.
Corns was charged Aug. 4 with four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of lewd acts on a child, all felonies. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 90 years to life in prison.
Authorities said some of the charges against Corns could be modified Friday so that he would face up to 60 years to life in prison if convicted, said Deputy D.A. Heidi Garrel.
Corns also faces sentencing enhancement allegations for multiple victims and substantial sexual conduct.
The alleged victims came forward earlier this month, Garrel said.
Corns was being held on $1 million bail.