New Video Shows Off LAX’s Ambitious Passenger Rail Plan

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A new video rendering released this week provides a glimpse into a project designed to ease and improve passenger access at Los Angeles International Airport through a rail system termed the “Automated People Mover.”
The APM, which is the centerpiece of the larger LAX Landside Access Modernization Program (LAMP), will consist of an elevated track about 2 ¼ miles long that will sit 50 to 70 feet above ground.
The APM will have six stations that will run between terminals, a new Metro stop, a new rent-a-car center and two new parking and passenger-pickup facilities. There will be nine trains operating 24 hours a day, with only a two-minute wait between them.
Each train will have four-cars and have the capacity to carry 50 passengers, LAX says. There will also be moving walkways from the APM to terminals and parking garages.
LAMP is the largest portion of a $14 billion LAX rebuild which started in 2006 and is expected to continue through 2023. It is the biggest public works project in L.A. history.