Junipero Serra Statue Vandalized?

MISSION HILLS (CBSLA.com) — People were stopping by the statue of Father Junipero Serra in the park across from Mission San Fernando on Thursday.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Crystal Cruz reports, visitors came because of a Facebook picture circulating that showed the statue spray-painted and the word “murder” written on Serra.

“I came because some friends posted a photo of the defaced statue and I wanted to see if it was in fact correct,” said Paul Minette.

As of Thursday night, a city official couldn’t confirm the authenticity of the photo or the clean-up, but red paint could be seen on Serra’s arm and a swastika on the statue of the child standing next to him.

“Everyone’s entitled to their own public opinions and thoughts,” said Cristian Mendoza. “But once it gets to this level I don’t think it’s right.”

The photo comes at a time when many are calling for the removal of controversial statues.

Some argue Serra is not the saint the Catholic Church paints him out to be, instead they claim he used California Indians and destroyed part of their culture.

“I think the statue should come down from this park and then put some appreciation to the Native people that live here,” said Cristian Ramirez.

“It’s a beautiful park for people to enjoy and for others to come and take that away from us is wrong,” said Minette.

Some people say there’s no room in the park for graffiti and it should be used for its beauty.

“This park is mainly used for taking photos and it’s a nice park but it’s not the right place to express your hatred,” said Mendoza.

“You need to respect and conserve everything,” said Taresa Cirracco.

The swastika and black tagging were cleaned up Thursday but Ramirez would like the statue moved to a museum.

“We don’t want this violent history to be praised in our community,” said Ramirez.

A man who frequents the park said he suspects teenagers tagged the statue.