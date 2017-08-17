Is It Time for Window Replacement?

Windows not only enhance your home’s exterior curb appeal, but they also play a key role in energy efficiency and can directly impact your monthly energy bills. Investing in new windows is a big decision. How do you know when it’s time to replace them? Answering the questions below can help serve as a guide.

Are Windows Warped or Damaged?

Sometimes windows require minor repairs like new weatherstripping, locks or cranks. However, if your window sash or frame is warped or damaged, this kind of concern is often best addressed by replacing the window. If they don’t open or close properly or they “stick,” this is a sign the window might be warped or damaged. Warping can occur over time, especially on older wooden-framed windows. When wood is exposed to water and absorbs it over time, it can become warped or swollen, which can ultimately damage the frame. Also look for cracks in the frames and window panes. Contact a window company, like American Vision Windows, to assess any issues you discover and make a window repair or replacement recommendation.

Are Windows Drafty, Noisy, or Hot/Cold to Touch?

If you feel a draft coming in around the windows or they feel hot or cold to the touch, this could be a sign your windows aren’t sealed or insulated properly. Many homes built before 1970 used single pane windows that are often drafty. Most windows today are double and triple pane windows that offer better insulation (less heat loss) and protection from weather, which ultimately translates to savings on your energy bill. Plus, if you’re hearing a lot of outside noise, you may need to invest in new windows that offer better acoustic insulation, to keep unwanted noise outside where it belongs.

Has the Energy Bill Increased?

If you’ve noticed an increase in your monthly energy bill, it could mean that your heating and cooling system is actually throwing energy out the window. Again, this often ties back to older, poorly-insulated windows. An important benefit of new windows is increased energy efficiency which should ultimately result in an energy-saving cost reduction on your energy bill.

Has Your Home Weathered a Storm?

If you live in a tornado, hurricane, or earthquake zone or just experienced a really heavy, damage-inducing storm, your windows may have sustained damage. Look for visible signs of damage like cracks, chips, and dents. Also test functionality. If the windows aren’t opening and closing properly, you may want to consider replacing them.

Are Windows Hard to Clean?

New windows are designed with easier cleaning in mind. If you have older windows that are difficult to clean, you may want to save yourself the extra hassle by installing new windows that are much easier to clean and maintain.

Are You Making Home Improvements or Trying to Boost Curb Appeal?

Old windows can make a house look shabby, especially if they are front windows, facing out into the neighborhood. If you’re looking to make some home improvements and potentially boost curb appeal, installing brand new windows can often be a key component to giving your house the exterior face lift it needs. Bear in mind, if you are restoring a historical home, you’ll want to install windows that are suited to the look/era of your home. Consult a window expert to get some good professional recommendations. Leading window companies like American Vision Windows offer a variety of window style options to fit many home styles and renovation budgets.

by Lori Melton