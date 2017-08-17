Police Search For Carl’s Jr. Stabbing Suspect In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Police asked for help Thursday in identifying a man they say stabbed another man during an argument at a Carl’s Jr. restaurant in Riverside.
An argument between the two men erupted Tuesday at about 5 p.m. just outside the Carl’s Jr., 3370 La Sierra Ave., during which time, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man several times, according to Riverside police.
The man who had been stabbed ran inside for help and taken to a hospital. Police say he is in stable condition.
The suspect was last seen riding away on a mountain bike, south on La Sierra.
He is described as a white man with dark hair in his late 30s to mid-40s, about 5-feet-10, 180 to 200 pounds. He wore a plaid, short-sleeved button-up shirt with white and red striping, beige cargo shorts, white socks and white shoes. He also wore a beige hat and black sunglasses.
Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Detective Adrian Tillett at (951) 353-7105 or email atillett@riverside.gov.