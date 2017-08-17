Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – August 18

There is still plenty of summer time left and lots of great reason to get out this weekend. Orange County is home to some must-visit spots and the following reads like a quick menu of options that are guaranteed to make for a productive weekend. From outdoor movies to art, food, music, and maybe even dinosaurs, whatever your preference, this should have you covered. Here is what is on tap for the weekend.

Friday, August 18



2017 OC Parks Sunset Cinema: The Sandlot

Yorba Regional Park

7600 E. La Palma Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92807

714-973-6615

www.ocparks.com Yorba Regional Park7600 E. La Palma Ave.Anaheim, CA 92807714-973-6615 With the summer rounding out, the outdoor cinema season is also starting to wind down. OC Parks has set up shop throughout the county at various parks every Friday to show classic films that are geared towards making the entire family happy. This Friday, families are encouraged to pack a picnic basket, bring a blanket, and sprawl out under the stars to catch a screening of the beloved family baseball flick, “The Sandlot.” There will be food trucks waiting to fill orders if packing ahead isn’t your style. This is a free event and a night at the movies unlike the typical outing to the Cineplex.

Saturday, August 19



Pop Up Artwalk

The Source

6940 Beach Blvd

Buena Park, CA 90621

(714) 521-8858

www.thesourceoc.com The Source6940 Beach BlvdBuena Park, CA 90621(714) 521-8858 The Source is Orange County’s latest restaurant and retail destination located in the entertainment district of Buena Park. In addition to the shopping and slue of international dining options, the Source regularly hosts special events that range from live music, automotive gatherings, and even art activations. This weekend the Source plays host to a pop-up artwalk that will feature local artists showcasing their handiwork. This event is free for everyone and a great reason to explore the newest space in North Orange County.





Pacific Symphony Plays Jurassic Park

Pacific Amphitheatre

100 Fair Dr.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(800) 745-3000

www.pacificsymphony.org Pacific Amphitheatre100 Fair Dr.Costa Mesa, CA 92626(800) 745-3000 Adding a live element to a classic film, The Pacific Symphony will tackle the score to the timeless Steven Spielberg film, “Jurassic Park.” Composed by John Williams for the screen, the music for the film helps to develop just how epic it was to watch dinosaurs to come to life on the big screen. Guests will be able to relive the magic as they watch the movie and feel the music from an accomplished collection of top-notch players.

Sunday, August 20



Attend The 3rd Annual Hot Sauce Expo

City National Grove of Anaheim

2200 E. Katella Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 712-2750

www.cahotsauceexpo.com City National Grove of Anaheim2200 E. Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92806(714) 712-2750 For some, spice isn’t just a preference it’s an obsession. Catering to both the collectors and to the curious, the California Hot Sauce Expo is now celebrating its third consecutive year. Holding court at the City National Grove of Anaheim, there will be a healthy roster of vendors all showcasing their most interesting flavor combinations. While heat is naturally the star, the culinary approach to creating the perfect hot sauce means ensuring it compliments the food it’s dressing. This means snacks galore for those in attendance which is never a bad way to spend your weekend.





Pacific Wine & Food Classic

Newport Dunes Resort

1131 Back Bay Dr.

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 729-3863

www.pacificwineandfood.com Newport Dunes Resort1131 Back Bay Dr.Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 729-3863 Highlighting the gourmet culinary talent of Southern California, the Pacific Wine and Food Classic is equal parts industry showcase and open-to-the-public food festival. Offering a plethora of artisan cocktails, fine wine, and the best in culinary creativity, guests are encouraged to roam the grounds and enjoy and endless array of food and drink. With chefs from essential Orange County destinations like Fig and Olive, Chianina Steak, Solita, Taco Rosa, TAPS, Red O, and Orange Hill all in attendance, you can bet the talent will result in an incredible showing of culinary diversity. Experience the best of the OC with each bite and with the gorgeous backdrop of the Back Bay.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.