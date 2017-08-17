Burglar Barricaded Inside Bellflower Home

BELLFLOWER (CBSLA.com) — A burglary suspect now believed to be armed is barricaded inside a Bellflower home early Thursday after crashing into two other cars on the street.
Police were called to the 17600 block of Downey Avenue in Bellflower at 3:11 a.m. after a burglar was reported to be refusing to come out of the home.
Authorities say the suspect was driving a vehicle when he crashed into two parked cars on the street. He got out of the car and ran into the home — which he does not live in.
Surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution.
Downey Avenue is shut down between Artesia and South Street.
