Armed Man Killed By Deputies During Foot Chase In Watts

WATTS (CBSLA.com) – A man armed with a handgun was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday night near the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts.

The shooting occurred at about 7:17 p.m. near Imperial Highway and Slater Street. According to the sheriff’s department, the situation began when deputies discovered a suspicious car facing the wrong way on Slater Avenue with a person in the driver’s seat and a man, described as Black and in his 30s, standing outside the car.

When deputies approached, the man, who was armed with a gun, began to run, LASD reports.

Deputies gave chase as the man ran across a driveway and then north across Imperial Highway. He ran into a housing development, where he was shot by deputies, the sheriff’s department said.

The suspect died at the scene. His name was not released. A handgun was also recovered.

Authorities did not confirm if the suspect fired on deputies. None were injured.

Sheriff’s Homicide and Internal Affairs bureaus are investigating, along with the Los Angeles Office of the Inspector General. The shooting will also be reviewed by the Sheriff’s Executive Force Review Committee and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The latest incident comes after a mob confronted Los Angeles police in Nickerson Gardens last week. Two men were arrested, including NBA star Zach Randolph.