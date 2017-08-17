4 Reasons To Buy A New Solar-Powered Home At The Santa Ana Collection

By Lori Melton

In today’s bustling real estate market, many potential homeowners are looking for Smart Home options and eco-friendly, energy-efficient abodes. City Ventures’ Santa Ana Collection offers brand new solar-powered townhomes in a conveniently-located gated community. The residences boast exciting tech-focused, environmentally-savvy elements in a variety of floor plans to suit your individual needs. Check out some of the top reasons to put a new solar-powered Santa Ana home at the top of your purchase list.

Energy Efficient

Homes at the Santa Ana Collection are promoting green energy technology. These earth friendly homes are reducing carbon footprints and changing the way people see townhome living. They allow you to live comfortably, with plenty of energy-saving features including energy-star appliances, LED lighting, low emission windows and solar panels. An electric car conduit comes standard with your home. Additionally, all-electric, solar-powered homes eliminate a gas bill and power everything in your home, from your cooktop and refrigerator to your heating and cooling system. The integrated solar energy is generated and used on-site and exceeds 15 percent of state-required minimum energy efficiency. An advanced air-flow system delivers healthy, clean air to you and your family, and this kind of intrinsic benefit is priceless.

Smart Home Features

Today’s tech-savvy buyers seek Smart Home features and Santa Ana solar-powered homes offer automated functionality, like Nest thermostats, which enable you to program your thermostat and control it remotely from your smartphone or tablet when you’re away from home. Nest also “learns” your preferred settings and ultimately reduces your energy bills. Keyless entry is also a standard feature.

Brand New/Townhome Style

Santa Ana solar-powered homes are all newly-built townhomes, which means you’ll be the first owner to live in your home. As such, you can customize lots of features to fit your personal style like flooring, carpeting and countertops. There are multiple open-concept floor plans to choose from, and townhome-style living means no one lives above or below you as in some duplex, apartment and condo settings. There are two-story and three-story home plans, with two to four bedrooms, ranging from 1,230-1,880 square feet. Attached garages offer convenient, direct-home access, which is great in inclement weather or for bringing in groceries. You can enjoy low-maintenance living with new-home protection as all townhomes come with builder and solar panel warranties.

Santa Ana Lifestyle

Nestled in Orange County, Santa Ana is a great place to live. There are plenty of community-focused events, such as Art-walk, which takes place the first week of every month. Santa Ana also boasts a ton of local charm, hosting many popular small businesses, the famous 4th Street Market and plenty of restaurant options. You can bike to downtown and you’ll also be close to major freeways including the 5, 22, 55 and 405 for commuting advantages. And don’t forget the family-friendly community, which offers a playground, bocce ball court, fire pit, dog parks, beautiful gardens and more.

To learn more about the benefits of a solar-powered home, visit City Ventures – Santa Ana Collection.