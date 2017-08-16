Valbuena, Calhoun Homer To Lift Angels Past Nationals

Nolasco (6-12) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs while striking out five. He improved to 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in five interleague starts.

“He gutted it out and gave us a chance,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

Tanner Roark (9-8) allowed four hits in seven innings for Washington, but he was done in by the two home runs.

“Trying to move down and away, two-seamers on both of them and just didn’t get down enough and just stayed up enough in the zone,” Roark said.

Valbuena hit his 13th homer of the season to center to lead off the fifth, and Calhoun followed Mike Trout’s two-out infield single in the sixth with a shot into the second deck in right field. It was Calhoun’s 14th homer of the year.

Reliever Cam Bedrosian survived a leadoff walk to Michael Taylor, who advanced on both a sacrifice and a groundout. Bedrosian then retired Howie Kendrick to earn his sixth save in eight tries.

“Kole got ahold of a fastball and didn’t miss it,” Scioscia said. “Big hit, and our bullpen again did a great job to hold the lead.”

Nolasco threw 31 of his 112 pitches in the first inning, but he escaped trouble in the third and fourth.

Nationals shortstop Wilmer Difo extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning single, then scored on Ryan Zimmerman’s two-out shot to left. It was Zimmerman’s 28th homer of the season.

It was the only damage Washington managed against Nolasco, who retired the first two hitters of the sixth before cramping in his calves led Scioscia to make a pitching change. Jesse Chavez struck out Jose Lobaton to end the inning.

“It was a hot one today, really, really hot,” Nolasco said. “That last inning everything was just sort of shutting down. I wanted to finish that guy there, but I understand the situation we’re in.”

Washington finished 6-3 on its 10-day homestand and will play 14 of its next 21 on the road.

“It went well, but you tend to remember your last game — 7-2 sounds better than 6-3, but we’ll take 6-3,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said.

MAKING MOVES

Washington selected the contract of OF Alejandro De Aza from Triple-A Syracuse and placed OF Brian Goodwin (left groin strain) on the 10-day disabled list. De Aza struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning in his Nationals debut. Goodwin is hitting .251 with 13 homers and 30 RBIs. To make room on the 40-man roster, Washington moved SS Trea Turner to the 60-day DL.

SPELLING RELIEF

Over the Angels’ last five games, their bullpen has allowed only two earned runs and 17 1/3 innings, striking out 15 while walking one. Chavez, Keynan Middleton and Bedrosian combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts, a hit and a walk on Wednesday.

NEW TERRITORY

Kendrick started in right field, his first appearance at the position in 1,398 career major league games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (Tommy John surgery) will come off the disabled list and make his season debut Friday. “It was a remarkable process he went through on his rehab and it was so seamless that he just went from one stage to another all the way through it,” Scioscia said. “He feels terrific.”

Nationals: Baker said the team was evaluating RHP Ryan Madson’s finger injury, which originally was believed to be a blister. Madson last pitched Saturday. . OF Jayson Werth (left foot contusion) will go to the team’s spring training facility and then perhaps on a rehabilitation assignment while Washington is on its seven-game road trip.

UP NEXT

Angels: Heaney is set for his first major league outing since April 5, 2016, as Los Angeles begins a three-game series in Baltimore on Friday.

Nationals: RHP Edwin Jackson (3-2, 3.30 ERA) is on the mound as Washington starts a four-game series Thursday at San Diego.