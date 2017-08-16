Only On 2: Family Looks For Son’s Gravesite But Cemetery Moved It

ROSEMEAD (CBSLA.com) — A family went to visit their son’s burial site only to discover the cemetery moved the body without their knowledge.

It’s a story that is Only On 2.

CBS2’s Peter Daut says Resurrection Cemetery in Rosemead, run by the Catholic church, moved the body without asking or telling the family.

Richard Franco’s family says he is not buried where he is supposed to be, and they have filed a lawsuit.

“It’s just not right,” says Franco’s aunt, Joyce Martinez.

When Franco’s family says they went to visit his grave at the cemetery, they discovered he had been’removed from the family plot.

“Can you imagine walking up to the grave, they didn’t tell us anything, that this was going to happen. That’s traumatizing to show up and find out the way we found out,” Martinez says.

Franco died unexpectedly in 2015 at the age of 33. He was buried next to his grandfather.

The deceased left behind two sons and also a wife. His family says he had been separated from her — suffice it to say the wife and Franco’s family did not have a good relationship.

They say she wanted to hurt them. Shortly after he was buried, she allegedly secretly had the cemetery move his body to another section.

“You don’t disturb the dead. especially in a Catholic cemetery,” Martinez said.

The family has now filed a lawsuit — not only against Franco’s wife but also the Archdiocese that oversees the cemetery.

“Essentially when you buy a plot, you’re buying a piece of land. That’s what you’re paying for and we feel the church had an obligation to notify that it was going to be interfered with, tampered with,” says Edward Torres the family’s attorney.

The Archdiocese sent Daut a statement: “This is a sensitive matter involving litigation within a family. We are respectful of their different views. Even though the complaint has not been served on the Archdiocese, we have been working with the family members involved in an attempt to resolve the matter.”

Franco’s family says the cemetery should never have moved his body without telling them first. And now they want to send a message:

“You can’t do things like that without taking the proper steps,” Martinez said.

The lawsuit has been filed, but not yet served. The family is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

back to you.