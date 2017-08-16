Man Questioned In Possible Abduction Of Woman In Fontana

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — Fontana Police on Wednesday were investigating a possible kidnapping.

Witnesses said a black man (heavyset and between 30-40) forced a Latina (between 20-30) into a vehicle after allegedly choking her just before 1:35 p.m.

The incident happened in the area of Sierra and San Bernardino in the city of Fontana.

The woman reportedly began screaming for help, witnesses said. She reportedly said, “Someone help me! Please, God, help me!”

The car sped off, authorities said.

Late Wednesday police told KCAL 9’s Tina Patel that a suspect matching the man’s identity turned himself in after saying he saw himself on social media.

Police said they have interviewed the man and woman. They investigated the incident and have arrested the man on a charge of domestic violence.

The suspect vehicle — a Chevy Suburban — was also located.

Patel spoke to two women who came upon the couple fighting in the parking lot.

Daisy Villalobes and Tiffany Mulgado saw the couple getting into it when they were walking back from lunch.

“It was scary,” said Villalobes, “the girl was screaming, he was hitting her. Everything was just happening so fast.”

“He was a big guy,” said Mulgado, “she was pretty slim. I mean, there’s only so much she could do to fight him.”

The two didn’t feel that it was safe for them to intervene but they were one of many to call 911.

The two women were glad to hear it wasn’t an actual stranger abduction.

Mulgado says she was still shaken up by what she saw.

“She was scared for sure,” Mulgado says, “She was scared It’s just sad. Hopefully, she’s okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vestey, at (909) 350-7700.