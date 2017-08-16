Homeless Man Killed In Crash After Surviving Another A Week Before

STANTON (CBSLA.com) — A homeless man who survived being struck by a car last week has been killed in another crash in Stanton.
The man, who was reported to be 64, died at a hospital after Tuesday afternoon’s crash in the area of Beach Boulevard and Chapman Avenue.
An Acura and a Nissan Murano were going south on Beach Boulevard when the Acura came into contact with the Nissan. The Acura lost control and went up on the curb, crashing into the wheelchair-bound man, sheriff’s Lt. Lane Lagaret said.
The man was carried about 50 feet on the hood of the Acura before it hit parked cars and came to a stop.
Drugs and alcohol were ruled out as factors in the accident.
