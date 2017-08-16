Homeless Man Killed In Crash After Surviving Another A Week Before

August 16, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Homeless Man, Stanton

STANTON (CBSLA.com) — A homeless man who survived being struck by a car last week has been killed in another crash in Stanton.

The man, who was reported to be 64, died at a hospital after Tuesday afternoon’s crash in the area of Beach Boulevard and Chapman Avenue.

stanton fatal crash Homeless Man Killed In Crash After Surviving Another A Week Before

(credit: CBS)

An Acura and a Nissan Murano were going south on Beach Boulevard when the Acura came into contact with the Nissan. The Acura lost control and went up on the curb, crashing into the wheelchair-bound man, sheriff’s Lt. Lane Lagaret said.

The man was carried about 50 feet on the hood of the Acura before it hit parked cars and came to a stop.

Drugs and alcohol were ruled out as factors in the accident.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch