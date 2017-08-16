Best Upcoming Comedy Shows In Orange County

If you’re a fan of comedy, the quality of stand-up talent that will be appearing in Orange County over the next few weeks will not disappoint. From big-name legends to super-hot rising stars, you can be sure that there will be plenty of laughs, some tears, and probably a couple of “ooohs.”



Dates: August 18-19, 2017 Irvine Improv527 Spectrum Dr.Irvine, CA 92618(949) 854-5455Dates: August 18-19, 2017 You know him, you love him – or at least love to hate him. SNL-alum and Chris Farley foil David Spade will be bringing his patented sardonic charm to the Irving Improv for two sure-to-be-funny nights. Spade often headlines in Vegas so this is a great opportunity to check him out in a small room and without having to fork over the big bucks.



Dates: August 24-27, 2017 Brea Improv120 S. Brea Blvd.Brea, CA 92821(714) 482-0700Dates: August 24-27, 2017 One of the most recognizable comics in the game today (the long hair and beard doesn’t hurt), Felipe Esparza has been a long-time fixture in the local comedy scene. Over the past few years the Sinaloan-native’s star has risen with appearances on a variety of TV shows including “Superstore” and a victory on season seven of “Last Comic Standing.” Esparza’s long-awaited HBO special “Felipe Esparza: Translate This” premieres September 30 so catch him before he blows up.



Date: August 26, 2017 The Coach House33157 Camino CapistranoSan Juan Capistrano, CA 92675(949) 496-8930Date: August 26, 2017 If you’ve been a fan of Kevin Nealon for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” “Weeds” and his frequent appearances in Adam Sandler films now’s your chance to see him in his element. Except appearances from Nealon’s hilarious alter-ego Mr. Subliminal and plenty of other stellar new and classic bits courtesy of this oh-so funny man and all-around good guy.



Date: August 30, 2017 Irvine Improv527 Spectrum Dr.Irvine, CA 92618(949) 854-5455Date: August 30, 2017 Paul Reiser will forever be remembered for his starring roles in classics like “Diner” and “Mad About You” but he’s had a renaissance of late with appearances in cult-favorites “Married” and “Red Oaks,” not to mention his involvement with the upcoming second season of the breakout hit “Stranger Things.” Stand-up, however, is where Reiser truly shines, so take advantage of this rare treat to catch this comedy legend who has been working the stage for nearly four decades.



Dates: August 31- September 3, 2017 Brea Improv120 S. Brea Blvd.Brea, CA 92821(714) 482-0700Dates: August 31- September 3, 2017 A prominent member of one of the royal families of comedy, Shawn Wayans has been bringing the laughter since his days at “Living Color” where he served as a writer, actor, and even DJ. While the star of “The Wayans Brothers,” “White Chicks,” and “Scary Movie” has kept a relatively low profile as of late he continues to slay audiences on the stand-up stage and his nearly week-long run at the Brea Improv is certainly not to be missed.



Dates: September 8-10, 2017 Brea Improv120 S. Brea Blvd.Brea, CA 92821(714) 482-0700Dates: September 8-10, 2017 Has there been a bigger breakout star of the summer than Tiffany Haddish? With the possible exception of Flashing Granny, the answer is no. It’s been a long time coming for this comic vet whose recent Showtime special “She Ready!” certainly lived up to its title. If you thought Haddish was hilarious in “Girls Trip” just wait until you see her perform live.

Article by Dave Klein.