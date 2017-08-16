1-Year-Old Tumbles Out Of Window While Mom Is Sleeping

VICTORVILE (CBSLA.com) — Deputies from the Victorville Police Department on Monday responded to a call of a found child in the 14400 block of Chamberlain Drive around 9 a.m.
A woman told deputies she heard a child crying and when she went outside she saw a toddler standing in the front yard, across the street from her home.
She said she knocked on the door to the home but no one answered.
When deputies arrived they were able to make entry into the house and located the one-year-old girl’s mother asleep in an upstairs bedroom. In the bed, deputies also allegedly located narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies believe the child crawled out of the open bedroom window, fell on to a roof below and subsequently fell to the ground. She was taken to a hospital due to minor injuries sustained in the fall.
The child’s mother, 22-year old Jessica Dickey, was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for child cruelty. She is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court Wedesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463).