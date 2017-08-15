Trump Comments At News Conference Get Swift Reaction From ‘Many Sides’ On Social Media

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — In what was supposed to be a planned statement on his administration’s infrastructure plans, President Donald Trump derailed and placed blame “on many sides” for the violence over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va., and pointed criticisms at what he called the “alt-left” groups that “came swinging with clubs.”

“You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent,” Mr. Trump said at Trump Tower in New York City on Tuesday. “No one wants to say that, but I’ll say it right now: You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent.”

Social media was quick to respond to the president’s comments. Here is a sample:

The President literally aligned himself w/ White Supremacists who protested the removal of a Confederate statue. Let that sink in. — Resistance Zone ✊ (@ResistanceZone) August 16, 2017

Insane liberals want to #impeach President Trump for telling the truth. Sorry Alt Left, speaking facts is not an impeachable offense. — The Trump Train (@The_Trump_Train) August 15, 2017

Trump has now tripled down, gone full Confederate President, betting the nut-left/Antifas will go on a rampage in response. He may be right. — John Schindler (@20committee) August 15, 2017

FAKE NEWS SUPPORTS BLM AND ANTIFA TERRORISTS AND NOT OUR PRESIDENT TRUMP. I AM SO HAPPY MY PRESIDENT TRUMP WON'T BACK DOWN. GOD BLESS HIM! — WILLIAM J. WARREN (@WILLIAMJWARREN3) August 16, 2017

The Facts: President Trump, It doesn't take a Brain Surgeon to come out against, Nazis, White Supremacists, KKK and White Nationalists? — LPD6 (@DuluthLPD6) August 16, 2017

I never expected Trump to step up and be moral and/or presidential. So at least I'm not disappointed? — AnnMcL❄️🇺🇸 (@Ann_McL) August 16, 2017

KKK Is no doubt evil, but Antifa is right behind them. Where was media outrage when Trump supporters beaten for attending rallies? Crickets — Scouter34 (@Scouter34) August 16, 2017

"Anyone who cannot name the enemy cannot lead the country" Donald Trump — Mohammed Ahmed (@KnownAsMido) August 16, 2017