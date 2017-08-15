Toxicology Report Shows Tiger Woods Had 5 Drugs In System During DUI Arrest

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A new toxicology report showed that Tiger Woods had five different drugs in his system when he was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz in Florida over Memorial Day weekend.

The report was released Monday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office showing Woods had traces of Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanex, Ambien, and marijuana in his system.

According to ESPN, who had obtained the toxicology report, the toxicology report found:

Hydrocodone (generic form of a painkiller branded as Vicodin);

Hydromorphone (strong painkiller known as Dilaudid);

Alprazolam (mood and sleep drug known as Xanex);

Zolpidem (sleep drug known as Ambien); and

Delta-9 carboxy THC (active ingredient in marijuana).

It’s still unknown if Tiger had prescriptions for all of the medications.

Woods, 41, was arrested at 2 a.m. May 29 about 15 miles from his home in Jupiter, Florida, when officers found him unconscious in his Mercedes-Benz, which was parked awkwardly on the side of the road and had damage to the driver’s side. It’s not clear how he damaged the car. Officers checked the area but didn’t find that he had hit anything.

Following his arrest, Woods completed a “private intensive program” to help with the way he was using the medication.

In a statement Monday night, Woods said: “As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications. Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance. I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I’ve made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me.”

His 79 PGA Tour victories and 14 major titles both rank No. 2 all-time. He has not competed since February because of his back injury and is not expected to return this year. His last win was in August 2013.