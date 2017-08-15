3 Suspects Charged In Shooting Death Of Victorville Girl

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — Three people charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in Victorville were charged with murder, the San Bernardino County District Attorney announced Tuesday.

The defendants are Anthony Pitts, 26, of Adelanto, Danielle Cummings, 29, of Apple Valley, and Reyna Mercado, 28, of San Bernardino.

Each was charged with one count of murder and one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, a news release from the district attorney’s office stated.

All three defendants, who pleaded not guilty, appeared in a San Bernardino courtroom Tuesday.

Makiya Walls, 12, was sitting on a couch inside her home on Monaco Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 when she was hit by bullets. She was pronounced dead about an hour and a half later at a hospital.

Pitts, who prosecutors said was the person who pulled the trigger, appeared stunned when a judge told him his bail was $1.75 million. He was heard muttering: “I’m never getting out.”

Bail was set at $1 million for Cummings, Pitts’ girlfriend.

Mercado, whose bail was set at $1.1 million, began sobbing as soon as she walked into the courtroom.

Investigators determined an ongoing feud between the suspects and victim’s mother, Maesha Lundy, led to the shooting.

“Danielle, Reyna – they were going to fight the mother,” said a woman, who only identified herself as Jeannette.

She said Mercado and Cummings were going to the home to beat up Lundy. But for some reason, Pitts showed up with a gun and started spraying bullets.

“Anthony came in. I don’t know where he came in at. He shouldn’t have been in a female situation. He shouldn’t have been in there at all,” Jeannette told CBS2’s Dave Lopez outside the courthouse.

She added that the motive may have been a love triangle.

Lundy was arrested last week and charged with making terrorist threats at Pitts, a self-admitted gang member, and the other two defendants.

But those charges against Lundy were dropped Tuesday for lack of evidence, prosecutors said.

Now, she must bury her child, who was an honor student and had the ability to light up a room wherever she went, those who knew her said.

“Once again, we have an innocent child caught in the crossfire,” District Attorney Mike Ramos stated in press release. “A young life taken away, far too soon. We can’t bring her back, but I can promise one thing. Our office, our prosecutors, our victim advocates and all of our support staff, will work tirelessly like we do in every case to be the voice for young Makiya. She deserves nothing less than justice. We will hold these individuals accountable for their despicable actions.”

Pitts, Cummings and Mercado face up to life in prison if convicted.