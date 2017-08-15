Police Hunt For Violent Sexual Predator In Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Police Tuesday released video and a sketch of a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Van Nuys.

She was assaulted while vehicles drove by and pedestrians walked past, but they did nothing to help the victim, police said.

It happened as she was returning to her apartment after a morning walk around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 14400 block of Vanowen Street, near Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman, in her early 30’s, “put on at least a two- to three-minute fight” with the suspect as he pulled off her pants and underwear, police said.

The suspect, who reeked of alcohol, spoke Spanish, the victim told police.

“A woman should be able to go and get a cup of coffee in the morning before the sun comes up without being sexually assaulted,” said Det. Karen Widman of the LAPD.

“This individual is extremely dangerous and he needs to be taken off the streets,” Capt. Lillian Carranza said.

Carranza advised females in the area should not leave their homes alone in the early morning or late-night hours until the man is caught.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 40-50 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 180 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.

He wore a ball cap with an unknown logo on it and a three- or four-button polo-type shirt with some kind of detail on the left chest area and on the right sleeve.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call police at (818) 374-0007.

After-hours and weekend calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.