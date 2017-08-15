Poll: Majority Of Americans Support Infrastructure Spending

WASHINGTON (CBSLA.com) — If Washington decides to focus on infrastructure there will be a key constituency supportive of the effort – the American people.
An overwhelming majority of Americans (89 percent) believe that investments in infrastructure will strengthen the U.S. economy, according to a new poll released Tuesday by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
The support for infrastructure spending to boost the economy includes 86 percent of urban Americans and 89 percent of rural Americans. There is also agreement in both urban and rural communities that infrastructure investments will increase jobs and improve quality of life.
“The findings underscore the fact that infrastructure connects rural and urban America – both literally and physically,” said Association of Equipment Manufacturers President Dennis Slater. “America’s infrastructure was once the envy of the world, but after years of underinvestment, our infrastructure and connectivity between rural and urban America have deteriorated considerably. This is one of the areas rural and urban Americans agree on today – that we must modernize and rebuild our infrastructure to reclaim the infrastructure advantage we once had.”