Monterey Park Officer Killed In Off-Duty Wreck

MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA.com) – A 36-year-old Monterey Park police officer was killed in an off-duty crash on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk early Monday morning.
Officer Adrian Carrillo died in a single-vehicle crash on the on the 605 Freeway, at the 105 Freeway, just before 5:30 a.m. He died at the scene.
According to Monterey police, Carrillo had been with the department since December 2015.
“His loss has deeply affected the department personnel and he will be missed by all members of the police department and by fellow Monterey Park city employees,” the agency said in a statement. “We grieve alongside his family and friends.”
The cause of the crash is under investigation.