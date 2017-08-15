Live Wires Burn In Newport Beach Power Pole Fire

August 15, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A fire was sparked by power lines in Newport Beach Tuesday, closing a major thoroughfare.

Aug. 15, 2017. (CBS2)

The fire broke out before noon at Balboa Boulevard and 46th Street. According to Newport Beach police, the fire started in a power pole with live wires.

Balboa Boulevard was shut down in both directions between River Avenue and 44th Street. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Southern California Edison crews were on scene. As of 1 p.m., 234 customers were without power.

There was no word of any injuries or damage.

