Death Threats Force Group To Remove Confederate Memorial From L.A. Cemetery

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — With Confederate monuments once again in the spotlight in the aftermath of Charlottesville, Virginia, did you know there was one here?
Scarlett is a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy– she spoke to CBS2’s Elsa Ramon concealing her identity and only using her first name. After the organization received death threats over a Confederate memorial marking the graves of more than 30 Confederate soldiers at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, she agreed to remove it.
“I authorized them to take the plaque out and I asked them to put the monument in storage,” Scarlett said.
Scarlett says the decision to take down the monument, came after it was vandalized over the weekend, following the deadly attacks at a white supremacists rally in Charlottesville and after Long Beach native Taylor Nicholson started a change.org petition — to have the marker removed.
“I couldn’t believe how quick it happened because the petition started on Sunday,” Nicholson said. “But that’s how quickly are voices got heard so fast.”
Earlier Tuesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti says there no need to glorify what he calls negative history.
“People can learn that history, but they don’t need to lionize it.”