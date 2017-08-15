New Charter School Helps South LA’s Most Vulnerable Kids Outside The Classroom

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A new charter school has opened in South L.A. to serve a set of students who some may say are underserved. CBS2’s Jo Kwon reports how the nonprofit academy also provides services beyond the classroom.

Ausar Born-Fowler is in the third grade at Crete Academy.

“We’re doing an alliteration game,” Ausar explains.

His name starts with an “A”.

“Awesome Ausar.”

Ausar is part of the first set of students to enroll at the school.

Founder Hattie Mitchell says that’s why the school also connects kids to free services outside of school.

“Our school was designed to serve the most vulnerable kids, which we consider to be those who are experiencing homeless and those who are low income,” Mitchell says.

Every student gets access to two physical exams, two dental cleanings, and mental health resources, Mitchell says.

The academy also provides rides with a van to at least 40 students. The first pick up is 5:30 a.m.

Sixth-grader Jalon Webster wakes up early and takes a bus to school with his mom and siblings. He says he loves learning.

“I love math.”

And he loves homework too–but he didn’t always have a home to do it in. Instead he’d do it…”In the car,” Webster said.

“They recently were relocated so they were able to get access to housing,” Mitchell said.

And if they were unable to find housing, the academy would also help with that too.

“We serve the whole family. That’s what we do,” Mitchell said.

About 10 percent of the students at Crete are homeless.

“Kids everywhere have the same dreams. Just because you come from a certain neighborhood doesn’t mean you dream any less,” Mitchell said.

Jalon’s dream:

“Be an NBA basketball player.”