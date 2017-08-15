Atwater Village SWAT Standoff Called Off, Suspect Not Arrested

ATWATER VILLAGE (CBSLA.com) – A SWAT team surrounded an Atwater Village home for several hours overnight Monday following a report of a family dispute, but called off the standoff early Tuesday after determining that no use of force was necessary and the male suspect who had refused to come out would not be arrested.
Police went to the 3000 block of Silver Lake Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. Monday in response to reports of a family dispute, said Los Angeles police officials. A man was holed up in the home, police said.
No evacuations were issued during the incident. The standoff ended shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, when investigators called off the SWAT response and decided that the man would not be arrested, pending further investigation, LAPD reported.
Police told CBS2 that the suspect may have a mental illness. Investigators determined that no use of force was necessary. Police decided to leave a patrol officer out in front of the home in order to make contact with the suspect at a later time when he may be more reasonable.
No injuries were reported.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)