Woman Hurt In Explosion, Fire At South Pasadena Apartment Building

August 15, 2017 12:20 PM
South Pasadena

SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Police Tuesday were looking into an explosion and fire at an apartment building in South Pasadena that left a woman seriously injured.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the 1700 block of Huntington Drive about 6:30 a.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.

After evacuating the 12-unit complex was evacuated, firefighters knocked down the flames, authorities said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Images posted to social media showed flames were visible from the street.

Investigators were seeking the cause of the explosion and fire, but police now say it’s believed to be an accident.

